Essentia Health welcomes Dr. Yonaton Siegel-Richman

Essentia Health is excited to welcome Dr. Yonaton Siegel-Richman to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he will specialize in emergency medicine.
“I’m excited to join a growing network of providers in northern Minnesota,” said Dr. Siegel-Richman. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to make a meaningful impact with all of the communities that Essentia serves.”
Dr. Siegel-Richman earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado Medical School in Aurora, Colo.
“Emergency medicine provides a unique opportunity to help improve the lives of patients from a diverse background on a regular basis,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working in a team-oriented environment where we all have the common goal of helping the patient.”