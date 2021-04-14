Essentia Health welcomes Dr. Stephen Turner

Dr. Stephen Turner, a family medicine physician, is excited to welcome new patients at the Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic.
“Having worked in the region and lived in Grand Rapids for several years, I’ve grown very fond of the area and its residents,” Dr. Turner said.
Dr. Turner earned a medical degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He completed a residency at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich.
“Since before medical school, I’ve been a strong advocate of rural family medicine — it has influenced my choices all along my career path,” Dr. Turner said. “One of my patients, an elderly woman, once said my style and manner was exactly like the ‘old country doc’ that she knew as a child. To me, that speaks to a calming, down-home quality and remains the highest compliment.”