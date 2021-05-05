Essentia Health welcomes Dr. Anne-Marie Boller

Dr. Anne-Marie Boller, who specializes in colorectal surgery, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I chose to join Essentia because of the highly regarded staff and professionals who treat patients with compassion and care,” said Dr. Boller.
Dr. Boller earned her medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. She completed a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and a second fellowship in pelvic surgery at the Pelvic Floor Center in Minneapolis. Dr. Boller also completed a residency in general surgery at the Hennepin County Medical Center.
“I chose colon and rectal surgery because the specialty allows me to prevent, treat and cure cancer and survey patients after cancer treatment,” she said.