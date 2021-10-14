Essentia Health welcomes Denver Rogalla to emergency medicine team

Denver Rogalla, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he will specialize in emergency medicine.
“I chose emergency medicine because it is a specialty where I can provide top-notch care to anybody at any time,” said Rogalla. “I look forward to helping people during their most trying times.”
Rogalla received his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia.
“My goal as an emergency physician is to provide the highest quality of care possible to each and every patient,” said Rogalla. “I treat every patient as if they are my family and take a patient-centered approach to my practice, making sure to involve patients in each and every decision.”