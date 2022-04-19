Essentia Health welcomes Crystal O’Connell, PA-C specializing in trauma surgery

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes certified physician’s assistant Crystal O’Connell to the trauma surgery team. She has nearly nine years of experience working in trauma surgery in the Twin Cities.
“I’m excited to bring my experience and skill set to trauma surgery and critical to the level 1 trauma center at Essentia,” said O’Connell.
O’Connell received her education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She grew up in the Twin Ports area and is excited to begin caring for patients in the same area she grew up in.
“Although the circumstances in which a person comes to need trauma care are unexpected and stressful, patients and their families can find comfort in knowing that there is a team of people who are willing to walk by their side and navigate their care needs and recovery,” said O’Connell.