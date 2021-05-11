Essentia Health welcomes certified physician assistant Sarah Cheeney

Certified physician assistant Sarah Cheeney joined the orthopedic surgery team at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I chose to join the Essentia Health team after spending the majority of my clinical rotations here,” said Cheeney. “I love the team-based approach to patient care.”
Cheeney was born in Wyoming but earned her degree at The College of St. Scholastica. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“I chose to go into orthopedics because I really appreciate seeing the changes patients go through in a relatively short time span. It’s really rewarding,” she said.