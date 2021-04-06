Essentia Health welcomes certified physician assistant Maggie Ferguson

Maggie Ferguson, a certified physician assistant who specializes in family medicine, is excited to join the Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic team.
“I attended physician assistant school at St. Scholastica and did all of my clinical rotations within the Essentia system,” Ferguson said. “I worked with a lot of great providers and am excited to be starting my career with Essentia.”
Ferguson is a St. Scholastica graduate and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“I love family practice because of the relationships that you get to build with your patients and their families,” Ferguson explained. “I think that a relationship with your primary care provider is so important for a healthy life. Preventive medicine is not always the most exciting, but it makes a big difference.”