Essentia Health welcomes certified physician assistant Mackenzie DeRoche

Certified physician assistant Mackenzie DeRoche, who specializes in gastroenterology, is excited to welcome new patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I chose to work at Essentia Health because of the values that guide the way we care for a patient, as well as our abundant presence in serving the communities of the Upper Midwest,” DeRoche said.
DeRoche earned a medical degree from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“Gastroenterology interested me because of the vast amount of diagnoses and conditions we are responsible to care for. I believe this area of medicine will continually challenge me and allow for a career of continued learning,” said DeRoche, who is especially interested in diseases and conditions of the liver. “It is an honor and a privilege to be given the opportunity to help patients and their families in achieving optimal health and happiness.”