Essentia Health welcomes certified physician assistant Jake McGraw

Jake McGraw, a certified physician assistant who specializes in gastroenterology (GI), is excited to welcome new patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I grew up visiting Duluth often with my family,” McGraw said. “I love the North Shore, Lake Superior and the great variety of trails throughout the Duluth area. I really enjoy living in a smaller community compared to where I grew up in the Twin Cities area.”
McGraw earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the College of St. Scholastica after completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“Throughout my clinical rotations during my physician assistant training, I was very interested in the gastroenterology department at Essentia due to its interesting patient population and great staff,” McGraw said. “GI is a rewarding specialty and also stimulates my desire to learn and to build relationships with each patient.”