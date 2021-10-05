Essentia Health welcomes certified physician assistant Ellie Gillund

Ellie Gillund, a certified physician assistant specializing in urgent care, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I did my clinical training at Essentia and had an amazing experience with the organization,” said Gillund. “Everyone was so kind and compassionate, and that made it a good fit.”
Gillund received her master’s degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“I love to share my knowledge and provide education,” said Gillund. “So I invite patients to ask me any question they might have about their care and I will do my best to find the answer and establish a positive outcome.”