Essentia Health welcomes certified physician assistant Britany Reierson

Certified physician assistant Britany Reierson, who specializes in neurology, is excited to welcome new patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I chose to join Essentia Health because of the mission,” Reierson said. “As a provider, I strive to make a healthy difference in my patients’ lives. I am also excited to be in the Duluth area. Duluth is a beautiful city with an inviting community, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
Reierson earned a degree in physician assistant studies from Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Ill. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“I am interested in all aspects of neurology, including, but not limited to, movement disorders, headache disorders, seizure disorders and autoimmune disorders,” Reierson said. “I find any disorder that affects the brain and nervous system fascinating.”