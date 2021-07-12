Essentia Health welcomes Carolyn Olson, APRN, CNP

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to welcome Carolyn Olson, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner.
Olson, who has called Duluth home for more than 20 years, specializes in breast health and has nearly 30 years of experience as a registered nurse.
“Working in the breast health clinic allows me to work with a population I cherish and respect,” said Olson.
Olson studied at Purdue University Global in Indianapolis and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“My goal is to meet the needs of my patients and their families by providing exceptional care and exceeding their expectations,” said Olson. “Health care can be unfamiliar and scary, and I will strive to build relationships of comfort and trust.”