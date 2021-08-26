Essentia Health welcomes Bridget Johnson, APRN, CNP

Bridget Johnson is joining the Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine. Johnson is looking forward to working on the Iron Range and getting to know patients, their families and the community.
“As a family practice nurse practitioner, I am so lucky to be able to care for the whole family,” Bridget said. “I can care for the newborn baby as well as the 100-year-old grandparent.”
Bridget received her education from Frontier Nursing University in Kentucky, and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is particularly interested in treating women’s health issues and managing chronic diseases.
“I truly care about my patients and their families. I want to get to know them and help them reach their health care goals,” she said.