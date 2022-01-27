Essentia Health welcomes APRN, CNP Jill Essay, who specializes in cardiology

Jill Essay, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology, is excited to join Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic.
“Essentia is a trusted and integral part of the local community where I grew up,” said Essay. “I have worked here while I furthered my education, and I am excited to continue to grow with the organization.”
Essay received her education from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I see my role as a partner in my patient’s healthcare journey, where we work together on goals that are beneficial to their lifestyle,” said Essay.