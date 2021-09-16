Essentia Health welcomes Anna Dalrymple, APRN, CNP, to urgent care department

Anna Dalrymple, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is proud to join the urgent care team at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“My goal as a provider is to make a healthy difference in the lives of patients while providing care that focuses on the whole person,” said Dalrymple.
Dalrymple received her education from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I am excited to get to know patients and build relationships with them,” she said. “I look forward to helping them navigate their health and work through their chronic and acute health issues.”