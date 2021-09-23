Essentia Health welcomes advanced practice registered nurse Karla McCall

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes Karla McCall, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, to its neurology team.
“I believe in Essentia’s mission statement of aspiring to make a healthy difference in people’s lives,” McCall said. “And I align with Essentia’s belief that quality care requires regard for the soul and science.”
McCall received her education at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in Minneapolis after attending both the College of St. Scholastica and University of Minnesota Duluth. She has worked as an emergency department nurse as well as a family nurse practitioner before deciding to focus on neurology.