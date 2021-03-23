Essentia Health welcomes advanced practice registered nurse Erin Mahoney

Erin Mahoney, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who specializes in pediatrics, is excited to welcome new patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“Essentia has the benefits of a large organization in terms of support, but still has a smaller family feel with close colleague relationships,” Mahoney said. “I look forward to working with families from many different areas of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
Mahoney graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in Minneapolis and is certified by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board.
“After working as a pediatric nurse for five years, I knew pediatrics is where I wanted to be for the rest of my career as a nurse practitioner,” Mahoney said. “Kids are so resilient and always making me laugh. I enjoy working in pediatric primary care because I am able to care for children both when they are healthy and ill throughout their childhood. This established relationship with families and being able to see children develop into young adults is rewarding as a provider.”