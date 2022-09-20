Essentia Health-Virginia welcomes surgeon Dr. Katie Lewandowski

Dr. Katie Lewandowski, a doctor of osteopathic medicine specializing in general surgery, is looking forward to joining Essentia Health-Virginia.
“I left Minnesota for about 10 years to receive my education and training, but I always knew I wanted to come back,” said Dr. Lewandowski. “I knew I wanted to focus on providing rural care working for an organization that focuses on team-centered patient care, and I was able to find that with Essentia.”
Dr. Lewandowski earned her medical degree from Rocky Vista University in Parker, Colorado. She completed her residency in general surgery at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York.
“I look forward to meeting my patients and partnering with them in their care,” said Dr. Lewandowski. “I understand needing a general surgeon can be a scary time in a patient’s life, but I will work with them to ensure they understand their treatment options and receive the best care possible.”