Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes hospitalist Dr. Jason Wiederin

Dr. Jason Wiederin joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he will serve patients as a hospitalist.
“Essentia Health places an emphasis on community and well-being that I found striking,” said Wiederin. “It is an immense privilege to care for patients in a hospital, and I’m grateful to be trusted to care for people in this region.”
Wiederin earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. As a hospitalist, he will treat patients with a wide variety of diseases and illnesses.
“Chronic diseases, diabetes, heart disease, lung problems and cancer all take such a toll on our community,” said Dr. Wiederin. “It is an honor to treat patients with these illnesses. I look forward to being there for people in their time of need.”