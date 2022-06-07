Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes emergency medicine specialist Thomas Ingebrigtsen

Thomas Ingebrigtsen, a certified physician assistant specializing in emergency medicine, is joining Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“I completed all of my training at Essentia and met so many great providers in so many departments, I knew it would be a great place to practice,” said Ingebrigtsen.
Ingebrigtsen received his education from The College of St. Scholastica.
“My favorite part of being a medical provider is listening to more than just the signs and symptoms of a patient, but trying to understand them as a person as well,” said Ingebrigtsen. “I look forward to working together with my patients to realize their needs and goals to ensure their concerns are met.”