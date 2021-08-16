Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes Dr. Gregory Stroh

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes a new provider to its pulmonology department. Dr. Gregory Stroh, a critical care doctor who specializes in pulmonary medicine, is joining the team and looking forward to caring for patients.
“My mentors inspired me to specialize in this field of medicine,” said Dr. Stroh. “I look forward to helping people across the entire spectrum of my expertise, from prevention and screening for lung cancer to high-acuity, life-saving measures in the ICU.”
Dr. Stroh earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and is certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and critical care. He completed his residency and fellowship at the Mayo Clinic.
“I’m looking forward to working with my patients to help them improve their breathing, be more active and increase their quality of life,” he said.