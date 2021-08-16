Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes Dr. Bryan Koenig

Dr. Bryan Koenig is excited to join Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he will specialize in hospitalist services. Dr. Koenig looks forward to bringing his expertise to the Northland and working for a high-quality health care organization.
“I believe in a whole-person health care approach to patient care that is based on a foundation of communication,” said Dr. Koenig. “I take pride in my ability to find the best treatment approach that fits individual needs.”
Dr. Koenig earned his medical degree from A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo. He is particularly interested in the pathophysiology of diseases and helping guide patients through chronic disease management.