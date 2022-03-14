Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic welcomes family medicine specialist Mara Olinger

The Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic welcomes welcome certified physician assistant Mara Olinger, who specializes in family medicine. She did her training at Essentia and is excited to begin working for the organization.
“I chose Essentia because I agree with its values and mission,” said Olinger. “I look forward to providing exceptional care to my patients.”
Olinger received her education from the College of St. Scholastica.
“Family medicine appealed to me because I enjoy providing care to people throughout all walks of life — from infants to the elderly. I also believe in making connections with my patients to build a trusting patient-provider relationship, and working in family medicine allows me to do that,” said Olinger.