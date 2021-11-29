Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic welcomes family medicine physician Dr. Martha Grace Courtright

Dr. Martha Grace Courtright is excited to join the team at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic, where she will specialize in family medicine with obstetrics. She can’t wait to be part of the Northwest Wisconsin community.
“It has all the charms of a small town with many of the amenities you want from a bigger city,” said Dr. Courtright. “I’m excited to bring my medical expertise to the community and care for patients here.”
Dr. Courtright earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Green Bay and completed her family medicine residency at Fox Valley Family Medicine in Appleton, Wisconsin. As a child of two family physicians, she has always had a desire to work in the medical field.
“I want my patients to feel like their concerns are heard, and I look forward to working together with them to come up with the best plan possible for their health and well-being,” said Dr. Courtright.