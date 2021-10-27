Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic welcomes weight-management specialist Joey Lopac

The Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic is proud to welcome Joey Lopac, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in weight management. While she is new to this position, Lopac has been with Essentia for 13 years.
Lopac received her education from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Michigan, and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is no stranger to the area, having grown up on the Iron Range and still currently residing there.
“I hope to help my patients by educating them on the practice of healthy decision-making so they may lead long, full and active lives,” said Lopac.