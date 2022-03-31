Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes urgent care provider Caitlyn Meehan

Caitlyn Meehan, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in urgent care, is joining the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I chose to join Essentia because of its reputation for consistent, quality care,” said Meehan.
Meehan received her education from the University of North Dakota College of Nursing and Professional Disciplines in Grand Forks. She is certified in family practice.
“Working in urgent care, you are often treating patients at very difficult times in their life,” said Meehan. “It is very rewarding to help these patients recover from their ailments and get them back on their feet.”