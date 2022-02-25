Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes Tess Doohen

Tess Doohen, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who specializes in rheumatology, joins the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“Essentia’s belief in having space for one’s soul and science to provide the best possible care resonates with me,” said Doohen. “Every person is unique and when we acknowledge that, we can tailor our care to the individual.”
Doohen received her education from Graceland University in Independence, Missouri, and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“The advancements in treatment options made in rheumatology during such a short period of time are truly amazing, and I’m excited to be a part of the ever-changing field of rheumatology,” said Doohen.