Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes palliative care specialist Diane Roach

After spending several years working for Essentia Health, Diane Roach is excited to continue with the organization in a new role. Roach is an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in palliative care, a role in which she will focus on those living with a serious illness.
“I look forward to continuing to serve Essentia patients because it’s an organization that focuses on high-quality care, and I am drawn to its commitment to excellent patient care,” said Roach.
She received her education from The College of St. Scholastica and is certified as an APRN in adult health.
“I enjoy caring for my patients and feel it’s a privilege to be able to help them and their families when they need you the most,” said Roach. “I look forward to working together to understand the patient needs and goals.”