Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes orthopedic surgery specialist Deviney Benson

Deviney Benson, a certified physician assistant specializing in orthopedic surgery, is excited to begin her career at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I did my training at Essentia and really enjoyed the team atmosphere and welcoming environment,” said Benson. “It was a natural fit to start my career here and I look forward to serving the patients in this area.”
Benson received her education from The College of St. Scholastica.
“I am always here to answer my patients’ questions and want them and their families to understand and feel good about our plans for their recovery,” said Benson.