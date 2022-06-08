Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes obstetrics specialist Elizabeth Moe

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner Elizabeth Moe, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology.
“Having the opportunity to be near family brought me to the Duluth area, however, the collegiality and partnership drew me to practice at Essentia,” said Moe. “Essentia’s mission – making a healthy difference in people’s lives – mirrors my own professional goals and focus.”
Moe received her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing in Ohio. She is certified in women’s health care and perinatal mental health psychopharmacology emphasis. Her nursing experience includes military health care, maternal-child health (labor & delivery), and women’s health.
“I really enjoy working with women of all ages to achieve optimal health. I encourage women to take charge of their own health, which promotes resiliency,” said Moe. “I aim to do this by bringing a holistic approach to patient-centered care that is unique to women.”