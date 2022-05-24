Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes licensed psychologist Rebecca Tavernier

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome Rebecca Tavernier, a licensed psychologist specializing in outpatient mental health counseling.
“I chose to join Essentia because of its commitment to promoting the whole health of its patients and the surrounding community,” said Tavernier. “The values of Essentia align with my own as a provider and I am excited to be joining a hospital system that prioritizes integrated health care.”
Tavernier received her education from the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania and is a licensed clinical health psychologist. She is also certified in perinatal mental health. She was drawn to the mental health field after seeing firsthand how important it is to overall community health.
“Getting to a place of mental wellness is a journey,” said Tavernier. “My role is to meet you where you’re at and help you on your way at a pace that feels comfortable.”