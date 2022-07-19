Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes internal medicine specialist Katherine Pavlich

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to announce Katherine Pavlich, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in internal medicine will continue her career with Essentia. After working as a nurse practitioner in interventional radiology, she’s excited to take on this new role.
“Through the last few years of the pandemic, I noticed how important primary care and preventive medicine are in achieving positive health care outcomes,” said Pavlich. “I want to help my patients develop healthier pathways and improve their quality of life.”
Pavlich received her education from Walden University in Minneapolis.
“It’s important for patients to feel comfortable and trust their providers,” said Pavlich. “I want my patients to know I am here to help them navigate their health care journey without judgment and provide them with the knowledge to help them make decisions to improve their health care outcomes.”