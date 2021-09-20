Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes Emily Moe, APRN, CNP

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to welcome Emily Moe, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, to its urgent care team.
“My desire to join Essentia was fueled by its remarkable reputation and my desire to join such a fantastic team,” said Moe.
Moe received her education from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. While her specialty is working in urgent care, she also enjoys the challenge of keeping people healthy via preventive medicine.
“My goal is to treat every patient as if they were my own family member,” said Moe. “This means respecting the patient, keeping an open-mind, showing them sincere compassion and working together in shared decision-making to find the best treatment option that works for them.”