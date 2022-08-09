Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes elder care specialist Allison Heaslet

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome certified physician assistant Allison Heaslet to its elder care team. She has practiced emergency medicine at Essentia for the last five years.
“Growing up in northern Minnesota, I have always been impressed with Essentia,” said Heaslet. “I have felt valued and respected working here for the last several years and look forward to continuing my career with Essentia.”
Heaslet received her education from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana.
“I am excited at the opportunity to develop longitudinal relationships with my patients and their families while striving to meet their health care goals,” said Heaslet.