Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes Dr. Rulz Cantave

Dr. Rulz Cantave, a gastroenterologist, is joining the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to practice for a hospital that is patient-focused and serves a variety of patients from around the region,” said Dr. Cantave, a native of northern Canada.
Dr. Cantave earned his medical degree from Universidad Iberoamericana in the Dominican Republic. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“I’m a proponent of patient autonomy and a patient-centered approach,” he said. “I look forward to working together with my patients to develop a health care plan that works for them so they can live a happy and healthy life.”