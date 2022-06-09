Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic welcomes family medicine specialist Anna Wilke

Anna Wilke, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is joining the Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic and specialize in family medicine. A native of the Northland, Wilke looks forward to practicing in Ashland.
“I chose to join Essentia because of the welcoming staff and atmosphere,” said Wilke. “I was also drawn to the commitment to patient care and helping to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.”
Wilke received her education from The Ohio State University College of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio.
“I enjoy family medicine because I get to work with people of all ages,” said Wilke. “I love teaching patients about their health and working with them to find ways to start making healthy changes in their lives that meet them where they are at.”