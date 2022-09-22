Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic welcomes Dr. Khloe Frank

Dr. Khloe Frank, a family medicine specialist with obstetrics, is joining the care team at the Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic.
“I chose Essentia because I felt a connection to its mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives,” said Dr. Frank. “I look forward to providing high-quality health care to achieve the best possible patient outcomes and to improving health and vitality in our community.”
Dr. Frank earned her medical degree from the University of Washington in Seattle. She completed her residency at Ventura County Medical Center in California and her fellowship at Essentia in Duluth. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
She said she was drawn to practice in Ashland because she enjoys rural medicine and fell in love with the region and community when completing her fellowship.
“I really appreciate getting to know my patients and their families comprehensively and being a part of the same community with them,” said Dr. Frank. “This gives me a more nuanced understanding of the deeper context of their lives as we engage in addressing their personal and family health goals and challenges.”
Dr. Frank has a particular passion for prenatal and obstetrics care and women’s health in general.
“It’s so meaningful to me to be able to care for patients during such a pivotal time in their lives and to have them know that I will be there for them through not only the joyful moments, but also the times of uncertainty and the unexpected challenges along the way,” said Dr. Frank. “My goal is to provide for my patients the greatest scope and best quality of obstetrical care and guidance I possibly can, no matter their required delivery method, and no matter the challenges that arise.”