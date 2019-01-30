Essentia Health announces staff additions

Licensed Psychologist Matthew Webb has joined the Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center in Duluth. He has lived and worked in the Grand Marais area for the past seven years. Webb earned a Doctorate Degree in Clinical Psychology from the Wright Institute in Berkley, Calif.
Physician Assistant Danielle Salo has joined the Gastroenterology Department at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic in Duluth. She earned a Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Nurse Practitioner Kate Leslie has joined the Family Medicine Department at the Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Hayward. Leslie specializes in caring for adults over the age of 50, and she will also care for patients at local nursing homes. She earned a Doctorate Degree in Nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified as an adult/gerontology nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Nurse Practitioner Shailynn Shipley has joined the Family Medicine Department at the Essentia Health-International Falls. She grew up in International Falls and has been a practicing registered nurse in the area for the past 15 years. Shipley earned a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Minnesota State University in Mankato and is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.