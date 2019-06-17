Essentia Health announces regional senior vice president

Tammy “Tamm” Kritzer is joining Essentia Health as senior vice president for the East Market’s regional hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities.
Beginning June 24, Kritzer will work with her dyad partner, Dr. Thomas Witt, to provide leadership and management across northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.
“Tamm has a deep background in health care and experience serving both rural and urban areas,” says Brad Beard, chief operating officer for Essentia’s East Market. “Tamm also has outstanding skills as a leader and administrator. The depth and breadth of her knowledge will serve our East Market well and we are excited to have her join our team.”
Kritzer brings 25 years of health care and leadership experience to Essentia Health. Most recently, she worked as a health care consultant with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP. She has served as vice president and operations administrator for the Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin and as vice president for the Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin. Kritzer has also worked in compliance and supervised coding teams.
Kritzer is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She earned a bachelor’s degree in health information management from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and a LEAN Healthcare Certificate from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.