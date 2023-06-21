Essentia Health announces new hires, new roles

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic announced Marissa Engelson has become a certified physician assistant specializing in elder care. She has spent the last four years working in Essentia’s emergency department and is looking forward to practicing her new specialty. Engelson received her medical education from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Katie Howard, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, joined the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic. Howard received her medical education from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Ashley Aretz, a certified physician assistant, is now specializing in hospitalist services at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. She has spent the last three and a half years working in a variety of roles at Essentia. Aretz received her education from Augsburg University in Minneapolis and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Rhiannon Cullip, a certified physician assistant specializing in internal medicine, joined the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic. Cullip received her medical education from Grand Valley State University in Traverse City, Mich. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Rachelle Pucelj, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in urgent care, has moved to Essentia Health Urgent Care-Virginia. She has spent the last seven years working as a registered nurse for Essentia and says the organization’s mission influenced her to continue her career and further her education. Pucelj received her Rachelle Puceljeducation from Walden University in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes Patricia Goldberg, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who specializes in elder care. She has worked for Essentia in several roles over the years. Goldberg received her education from Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo., and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.