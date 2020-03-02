Essentia Health announces latest hires

Physician Assistanta Matthew Schull and Olivia Wangensteen have joined the Family Medicine Department at the Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic. Schull earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minn and is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants. Wangensteen earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Midwestern University College of Health Sciences in Downers Grove, Ill. She is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants.
Physician Assistant Kathryn Gieske has joined the Cardiology Department at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Gieske earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants.
Nurse Practitioner Daniel Kuevi Akoe has joined the Family Medicine Department at Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic in Duluth. Akoe earned a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Maine in Portland, Me. He is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.