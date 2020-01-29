Essentia announces staff news

Nurse Practitioner Hilary Lambert has joined the Plastic Surgery Department at Essentia Health - Duluth Clinic.
Lambert has been a nurse practitioner at Essentia Health since 2011 in Hospice and the Cancer Center. She earned a doctorate in nursing practice from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Sigurd Haller, LICSW, has joined the Behavioral Health Department at the Essentia Health-Amberwing Clinic in Duluth.
Haller earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Minnesota Duluth.