Essentia announces staff moves

Dr. Susan Romanik has joined the Urgent Care Department at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. She earned her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed her residency in family medicine at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester. Dr. Romanik is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine in family medicine.
Nurse Practitioner Elaina Fischer has joined the Family Medicine Department at the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic in Superior. She earned a doctorate degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica. Fischer started her career at Essentia Health in 2006 as a clinical nursing assistant in the emergency department and then worked as a medical/surgical registered nurse for the next seven years.