Essentia announces staff additions

Brooke Johnson, a certified physician assistant specializing in endocrinology, is now seeing patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. Johnson earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.
Sarah Yokel, a certified nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology, has joined Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Heart and Vascular Center in Duluth. Yokel started her career at Essentia as a registered nurse five years ago. She also completed her clinicals as both a nursing and nurse practitioner student at Essentia. Yokel earned her doctorate degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Dr. Karin Knutson, an obstetrics and gynecology physician, is taking new patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. Knutson earned a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.
Dr. Nicholas Ellefson, a family medicine physician, has joined the Essentia Health-Superior Clinic. Dr. Ellefson earned a medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.V. He completed his residency in family medicine at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, W.V.
Dr. Mindi Kvaal Anderson, a hospitalist, has joined Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. As part of the hospitalist team, Dr. Kvaal Anderson cares for patients who are hospitalized due to illness or injury. She earned her medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth and completed residency in family medicine at the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program.