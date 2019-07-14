Essentia announces recent hires

Dr. Kristine Matson, an addiction medicine physician, has joined the Behavioral Health Department at the Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland. She sees patients of all ages with addiction concerns including alcohol, tobacco, opioid, cannabis and other substances, as well as behavioral addiction concerns. Dr. Matson earned a medical degree from the University of South Dakota in Sioux Falls. She completed a residency in pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical Center-Fairview in Minneapolis. Dr. Matson completed fellowships in pediatrics at the University of Minnesota and addiction medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center-Fairview.
Physician Assistant Nicholas Cassel has joined the Neurosurgery Department at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. Cassel earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from South College in Knoxville, Tenn. He is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants.