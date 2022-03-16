Erin Beste joins Essentia Health’s internal medicine team

Erin Beste has joined Essentia Health’s internal medicine team
Beste has worked for Essentia Health for nearly two decades. She came to Duluth for college and has called the city home ever since. After 18 years with Essentia, Beste furthered her education to become an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in internal medicine at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“After years of working in critical care, it will be nice to go back to where I first started — internal medicine," said Beste.
Beste received her education from Walden University in Minneapolis. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I am a mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and neighbor just like my patients are. I have their best interest and health at heart when providing care. We are in this together no matter what,” said Beste.