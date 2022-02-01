Erik Takeshita named interim executive director, Arrowhead Regional Arts Council

Erik Takeshita has been selected by the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council board of directors to serve as interim executive director.
Takeshita brings 30 years of experience leading community development efforts through arts and culture and has a strong track record of management in philanthropy, nonprofits and government in the Twin Cities, the Arrowhead region and nationally.
"I am extremely pleased to welcome Erik Takeshita to ARAC. He is an engaging and effective leader whose professional work includes a strong commitment to the vitality of arts and culture throughout the state of Minnesota. I look forward to working with Erik as ARAC envisions new possibilities and opportunities to serve the Arrowhead region," said ARAC Board Chair, Kathy Neff, in the official announcement.
According to the announcement, Takeshita is passionate about supporting the development of stronger BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) and rural communities and has worked from the neighborhood to the national level. Recent roles include: senior fellow for ArtPlace America; portfolio director for Creative Community at the Bush Foundation which included working with partners from Grand Rapids to Grand Marais to support BIPOC and rural communities; and director of creative placemaking for the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), one of the nation’s largest community development financial institutions. He also co-led the Creative Community Leadership Institute in the Twin Ports, a nationwide effort to support community-based organizations with resources to integrate art and culture into comprehensive community development efforts. Takeshita has served as president of Springboard for the Arts in St. Paul, and currently serves on the boards of the F.R. Bigelow Foundation and OF/BY/FOR ALL. Takeshita was trained as a ceramic artist and holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.
"I’m excited to work with the board and staff to continue the great work ARAC has been doing and look forward to helping ARAC have an even greater impact serving artists and communities throughout the Arrowhead region,” said Takeshita.
Takeshita will work closely with the board of directors and staff to lead ARAC through a six-month transition period. The board of directors will launch a search for a new executive director in the coming months.