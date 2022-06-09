Eric Gulland joins Hartel’s Disposal Team

Hartel’s Disposal is pleased to announce the newest member of its team, Eric Gulland. Gulland has been hired as the new fabrication shop General Manager for Hartel’s Disposal located off Hwy 2 in Proctor.
Gulland comes from Local 49 Training Center where he worked as a heavy equipment trainer in Hinkley. He will have full responsibility for the operation of the Fabrication Facility including bidding on production of waste hauling containers, roll-offs and other custom solutions for industry in the area of the northern Wisconsin to northern half of Minnesota. Gulland will also manage the paint shop and delivery of containers.
“We are thrilled to have Eric uphold our 22 years of fabrication at Hartel’s Disposal," said Dan Hartel. “His experience will provide our customers the exceptional fabrication knowledge and product delivery that Hartel’s is known for.”