Eric Black to succeed Peter McDermott as MDI’s president and CEO

Local nonprofit manufacturer MDI today announced Eric Black will succeed Peter McDermott as president and CEO this spring. Black is a global business development and integrated marketing leader who spent 23 years at Cargill before entering his current role at Univar Solutions as global director of marketing and technical sales.
MDI is a nonprofit corrugated plastic manufacturer and assembly service provider headquartered in Minneapolis with locations in Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Cohasset, with the goal of providing employment for people with disabilities.
“MDI is a mission-minded organization that is driven to provide real results and quality solutions for its customers and employees alike,” said Black. “I am eager and humbled to join the MDI team and add to its incredible momentum and growth.”
Black will begin his role as president on February 15, overlapping with McDermott until April 1, at which point Black will assume CEO duties as well.
“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to MDI,” said Jill Hesselroth, board chair of MDI. “His proven track record of product innovation, business growth and customer satisfaction paired with his deep ties to the community and dedication to relationship building will continue to elevate MDI’s reputation, both as an inclusive employer and a reliable manufacturer."