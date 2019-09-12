The Entrepreneur Fund has hired Andrea Black as client support specialist, Michael Montgomery as business developer and Miranda Kishel as business advisor. Andrew Finco has also been promoted to business developer. “It’s very exciting to see our team grow so quickly,” said Shawn Wellnitz, Entrepreneur Fund CEO. “As our client needs shift, our ever-evolving team is ready to take on new challenges. Andrea, Michael, Miranda and Andrew each add unique skills and perspectives that will help the Entrepreneur Fund support regional business owners.” Blackjoins the Entrepreneur Fund with business ownership and management experience. She has owned several businesses and most recently served as the operations officer for the Many Rivers Montessori school. As client support specialist, assists clients seeking strategic services or small business loans. She holds an MBA with an emphasis on organizational development from the College of St. Scholastica. Montgomerysupports clients across the Iron Range. Prior to joining the Entrepreneur Fund, he worked for Ascensus Retirement Services as a 401k compliance coordinator for almost four years and is versed in helping business owners craft strategic retirement plans. Montgomery holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from North Dakota State University. Kishelhas joined the Entrepreneur Fund as a business advisor based in Hibbing. She has many years of experience in banking and insurance and has recently become an entrepreneur, developing land on Lake Vermilion to start a vacation rental business. Kishelhas a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting and is currently working towards an MBA with a concentration in strategy. Fincojoined the Entrepreneur Fund team in 2018 as client support specialist. He has experience as a personal banker and branch manager for Wells Fargo, gaining skills in accounting and finance. Finco holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Bemidji State University.